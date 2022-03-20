Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

