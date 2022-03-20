Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 220,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 205,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

