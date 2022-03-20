Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.27) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 679 ($8.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.