Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Several research analysts have commented on MARS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 82.85 ($1.08). 819,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,147. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £525.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

