Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will announce $413.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $418.80 million and the lowest is $409.10 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

