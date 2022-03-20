Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,909 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

