Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $178.93 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average is $262.27.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,513 shares of company stock worth $44,302,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

