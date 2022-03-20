Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $24.54 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

