Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.