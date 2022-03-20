Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

