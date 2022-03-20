Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

