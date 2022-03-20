Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,532,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.