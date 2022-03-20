Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.