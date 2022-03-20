Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $45,614,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $41,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

FNV opened at $154.60 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

