Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) PT Lowered to €170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MNHFF opened at $182.00 on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02.
About Mayr-Melnhof Karton
