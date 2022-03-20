Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) PT Lowered to €170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MNHFF opened at $182.00 on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

