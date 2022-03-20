Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 91,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

