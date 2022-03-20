McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $287.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

