MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.78 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.