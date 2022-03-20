Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,646 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.
IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.
Featured Stories
