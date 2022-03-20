Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $103.77. 353,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,148. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

