Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $893,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.