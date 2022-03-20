Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $893,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.94.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.