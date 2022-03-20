Melone Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $75.44. 637,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

