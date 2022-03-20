Melone Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 279,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund accounts for approximately 3.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIY. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 60,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
