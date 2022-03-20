MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,759. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.