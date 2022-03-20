MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $58,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

