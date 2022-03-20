Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $16.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,405.23. The stock had a trading volume of 147,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,492.76. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,094.98 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

