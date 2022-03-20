Missfresh (NYSE:MF) vs. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Head to Head Comparison

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.35 -$251.71 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.27 $87.74 million $1.15 9.26

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Missfresh and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $10.59, indicating a potential upside of 562.03%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Star Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

Summary

Star Group beats Missfresh on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh (Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

