Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.37.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

