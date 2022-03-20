Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
