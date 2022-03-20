Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.