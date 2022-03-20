MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $721,730.91 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $721,730.91 and $482.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00096402 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,597,048 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

