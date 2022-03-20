Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87. Approximately 1,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

