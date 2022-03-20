Morgan Stanley Raises KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €20.50

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

