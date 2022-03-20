Morgan Stanley Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price to €40.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.