Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $42.69

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $43.87. Morphic shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

