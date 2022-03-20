Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Movado Group worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

