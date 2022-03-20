Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,622.96 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $12,622.96 and approximately $1,536.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

