National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $873.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. National Grid has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.