Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $80,148.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00077277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,072,288 coins and its circulating supply is 18,807,661 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

