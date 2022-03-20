Needham & Company LLC Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $50.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

SentinelOne stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

