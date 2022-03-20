Netcall (LON:NET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.72) on Friday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of £83.09 million and a PE ratio of 69.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

