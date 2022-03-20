Netcall (LON:NET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.20% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.72) on Friday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of £83.09 million and a PE ratio of 69.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.
