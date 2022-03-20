New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,771 shares of company stock worth $27,924,258 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

