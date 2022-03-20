New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.21 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.