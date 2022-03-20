New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $43.04 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

