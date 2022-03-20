New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

