New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

