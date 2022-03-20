New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.94 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

