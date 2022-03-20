New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

