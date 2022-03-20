New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

BSCP opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

