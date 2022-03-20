New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

