New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.